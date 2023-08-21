Championship interest in star men and more: Every Barnsley transfer rumour so far this month

Barnsley have endured a tough run of form after an electric start to Neill Collins’ tenure on the opening day of the season.

The Tykes thrashed Port Vale 7-0 on the opening day to give Collins the perfect start to his reign but since then, they’ve failed to win. Barnsley have fallen to back-to-back 3-1 defeats at the hands of Peterborough United and Oxford United.

Time remains for more business to be done and over August, plenty of names have been linked with moves to or from Oakwell.

James Norwood emerged as an Oldham Athletic target at the start of the month and saw his switch confirmed shortly after. Links with Frenchman Mael de Gevigney also circulated earlier in the month and his signing has since been completed.

Championship interest in Liam Kitching and Callum Styles have headlined in recent weeks.

Coventry City failed with a sizeable bid for new captain Kitching and manager Collins has since told the Barnsley Chronicle of his determination to hold onto the centre-back. The Sky Blues were also linked with Styles alongside Bristol City in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon but since then, those rumours have been played down.

Rumours have circulated over potential incomings too though, with centre-backs seemingly on the radar.

Earlier mentioned reporter Nixon said on his Patreon last week that Watford man Mattie Pollock was a defensive target for the Tykes, while MK Dons centre-back Jack Tucker is another who has been looked at by those at Oakwell.

Pollock spent the second half of last season in Scotland with Aberdeen and has been an unused substitute in all four of Watford’s games across all competitions this season. He impressed with the Dons and previously caught the eye at Cheltenham Town (loan) and Grimsby Town too.

As for 23-year-old Tucker, he was tipped for a bright future after coming through Gillingham’s ranks but he wasn’t able to save MK from relegation last season. He has started all four of the Dons’ League Two games thus far.