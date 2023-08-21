Sinisterra, 24, looks like he could be leaving Leeds United before September 1st, despite having only joined the club from Feyenoord last summer.

The Colombian impressed during his maiden season in the Premier League, scoring five in 19 for the Whites who were eventually relegated to the Championship.

Since, Sinisterra has been linked with a return to Feyenoord with Ligue 1 side Nice also mentioned, but now Football Insider are saying that Brentford are looking into a potential deal.

The same report adds that Thomas Frank’s side ‘have made enquiries over a potential deal’ for Sinisterra and that the Bees could well have the upper hand, as they could offer Sinisterra Premier League football.

Only Tyler Adams and Rodrigo have sealed permanent exits from Elland Road this summer, with the bulk of their departures being loan exits.

But Wilfried Gnonto and Sinisterra look like two more who could leave the club permanently before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1st.

Sinisterra to Brentford

Sinisterra looks like the kind of player that Brentford would target. He’s very technical, and fast-paced too, making him potentially ideal for the style of play that Brentford don under Frank.

And for Leeds, offloading names like Sinisterra and Gnonto before September 1st seems like their best bet, with both players seemingly itching for moves away.

Whether or not Brentford make an offer remains to be seen, though. Leeds paid more than £20million for the player and they’ll be looking to make back that amount at the very least, so it’s not a cheap pursuit for the Bees at all.

Leeds United return to action away at Ipswich Town this weekend, in what promises to be another tough encounter for Daniel Farke’s side.