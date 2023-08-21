Blackpool poised to seal deal for Sutton United prodigy

Sutton United have brought Kouassi through the ranks and into the first-team. He’s played 46 times for the club across all competitions, chipping in with four goals and two assists while also spending time on loan at Hampton & Richmond Borough and Chesham.

Reports said back in July that a deal had been agreed between Blackpool and Sutton United for the transfer of Kouassi but at this point, its has not been completed.

Now though, over a month after the first reports, Football League World states that Kouassi is now set to make the move to Bloomfield Road. A deal is in place as the Tangerines look to replace Jerry Yates, who left for Swansea City.

They see 20-year-old Kouassi as a star for the future, so now fans will be keeping a keen eye out for confirmation of the move.

One to watch

At only 20, Kouassi has plenty of development left to get through and after bright moments in his senior career to date, Blackpool are looking to get him onboard before he gets better and moves out of their reach.

What will be interesting to see is just how much game time he gets if the move to Blackpool does go through.

The Tangerines currently have Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Kyle Joseph as the main options at the top of the pitch. Another striker has been needed to add depth and Kouassi will do just that, so it could be that he gets minutes off the bench while continuing his development while looking to push into Neil Critchley’s starting XI.