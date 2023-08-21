Blackburn join race for Bundesliga attacker also wanted by Preston and QPR, report claims

Scherhant, 20, has played two games for Hertha Berlin’s second team so far this season.

The German attacker has three goals and an assist so far this season and has already registered two impressive seasons in their second team in years gone by.

Scherhant has had games in Hertha Berlin’s senior side, but the youngster struggled to find his feet in the Bundesliga.

Blackburn Rovers are said to be challenging the likes of Preston North End and QPR in the race for this loan capture. The report also says Premier League rivals Burnley have also shown interest earlier this summer.

A much needed addition

Jon Dahl Tomasson has seen several key men depart this summer, particularly in the attacking areas. Bradley Dack and Ben Brereton Diaz left the club and so did plenty of goal contributions.

They’ve not had the most standout summer, but there’s still time to fine tune their squad ahead of what looks set to be a much tougher campaign than last season.

Rovers finished just outside the top six, but question marks remain on whether they’ve done enough to sustain another play-off push this time around.

Time will tell on that front, but it may well come down to what business they complete between now and the close of the summer transfer window.

Scherhant would benefit from a move to the second tier. More consistent game time and a lower level on paper should help the youngster grow into senior football.

Up next for Blackburn Rovers is a trip to Vicarage Road to face Watford this weekend.