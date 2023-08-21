Birmingham City and Reading register interest in Bournemouth midfielder

EFL fans will be familiar with Kilkenny after spells on loan with Stoke City and Charlton Athletic last season. The 23-year-old central midfielder made his Bournemouth breakthrough during their time in the Championship too, so he has experience in the second and third-tiers.

The Irish youngster is back with the Cherries now and has been an unused substitute in both of Andoni Iraola’s matchday squads thus far.

Now, Kilkenny is said to be the subject of Football League interest.

Football Insider claims that both Birmingham City and Reading are showing an interest in the midfielder. He caught the eye in pre-season but it could be that he’s allowed out this summer in search of more regular minutes away from Dean Court.

Kilkenny’s current deal is up in 2025 and it is not said whether the interest is over a permanent or temporary transfer.

Waiting for a chance

Kilkenny’s spells with Charlton Athletic and Stoke City didn’t go as hoped but he remains a player who has the ability and potential to enjoy a successful career in the middle of the park.

He’s a well-rounded midfielder who is capable of playing in a deeper role where he can conduct the play or further forward as a no.8 in a box-to-box style. At 23, he’s got time to develop further and gain some momentum in an effort to maximise his potential but it remains to be seen just where he ends up.

A move to Birmingham City would see him playing at a level we know he’s capable at but with Reading, he might be in with a better chance of starting on a weekly basis.