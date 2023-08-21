Barnsley preparing seven-figure bid for Exeter City star, report claims

Nombe started his career with MK Dons before switching to Exeter City in the summer of 2021.

He has had injury problems at times but with 27 goals and 11 assists in 83 games for the Grecians, the powerful striker has been a big hit among supporters. He drew interest from Charlton Athletic earlier this summer and now, claims of fresh suitors have emerged.

Football Insider says that Barnsley are now planning a seven-figure bid for Nombe.

The Tykes are ready to offer £1m for the 24-year-old striker who sees his deal expire next summer. Neill Collins is keen to further bolster his options at the top of the pitch and after Nombe netted 17 goals and laid on nine assists last season, it seems he and Barnsley are willing to splash the cash to bring him to Oakwell.

On the move?

While Nombe is yet to open his account for Exeter City this season, there’s no doubting how important he is to Gary Caldwell’s side. He’s an explosive figure at the top of the pitch and after so many goal contributions last season, Nombe has proven he’s got that end product too.

At 24, there’s time for him to develop further and as his contract enters its final 12 months, this could be Exeter’s last chance to get a good fee for the striker.

Losing him to a League One rival would be a blow but to get £1m for a player who you could lose for nothing within the next 12 months, it might just be a deal worth taking. Time will tell just how the situation is to pan out though.