Attacking duo linked and more: Every QPR transfer rumour so far this month

QPR, after a promising win over Cardiff City earlier in the month, lost at home to table-toppers Ipswich Town last time out.

And it seems like Gareth Ainsworth’s QPR are in need of a few more additions before the September 1st transfer deadline.

The R’s look like they’re going to struggle this season and they have a few areas in need of bolstering, with centre-back still a particularly light position for the club.

Steve Cook has arrived this month and his signing is an impressive one. And there’s another, potentially exciting signing in Danny Batth, who was linked earlier in the month.

The 32-year-old faces an uncertain summer at Sunderland and Alan Nixon revealed earlier in the month that QPR have joined Blackburn Rovers in the race for his signature.

Another defender linked this month is Ryan Alebiosu. The Arsenal youngster looks set to leave on loan and it appears that QPR are keen, though West London Sport say that the potential loan fee is proving to be a stumbling block for the R’s.

And Ainsworth looks keen to bolster his attacking ranks this summer too. Lyndon Dykes is a new injury concern for the club with the striker having missed the Ipswich game, and Fulham’s Jay Stansfield could be an option for QPR.

Evening Standard initially said that QPR are among a number of Championship sides vying to sign the 20-year-old on loan this summer, with following reports adding Sunderland and Millwall to the list of interested sides.

Lastly, Football Insider claim that QPR are in the race to sign Hertha Berlin attacker Derry Scherhant on loan.

The 20-year-old German looks like he could be on the move this summer and it’s said that Championship trio QPR, Preston North End, and Blackburn Rovers are all keen, with Burnley having also shown an interest this summer.

QPR return to action away at Southampton this weekend.