AFC Wimbledon announce exit of 21-year-old who joined from Stoke City in 2022

AFC Wimbledon have confirmed the exit of goalkeeper Nathan Broome, who moves on after his contract was mutually terminated.

AFC Wimbledon recruited young goalkeeper Broome from Stoke City in the January transfer window of 2022.

The Manchester-born shot-stopper had been with the Potters for just shy of four years, finding minutes with their U18s and U21s before heading to Plough Lane. With the Dons, he has played 13 times across all competitions but he mainly served as no.2 last season.

Broome hasn’t been involved in any matchday squads this season though and now, his exit has been confirmed.

As announced on the club’s official website, the 21-year-old leaves after it was agreed to terminate his contract. He’ll now be a free agent and will be free to search for a new club after less than a year-and-a-half with the Dons.

Explaining the decision, manager Johnnie Jackson said he was finding it difficult being far from home and after Broome raised concerns, a mutual exit seemed best for all.

An amicable exit

With Broome down the pecking order and seemingly looking to return closer to home, a move elsewhere seems to suit all. It remains to be seen just where he takes the next step in his career but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him return north following a spell in South London.

Jackson has two solid ‘keepers to pick from still too. Alex Bass has claimed the starting spot since arriving on loan from Sunderland earlier this summer.

Nik Tsanev has been serving as his deputy but with over 100 first-team appearances to his name, the New Zealand international will provide solid cover and competition. Time will tell if a new third-choice ‘keeper is on the shopping list of if Jackson is comfortable with dipping into the academy ranks if needs be.