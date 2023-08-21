3 wingers Sunderland should consider amid fresh Patrick Roberts interest

Sunderland are still in need of attacking reinforcements this season with the club currently pursuing a striker.

Tony Mowbray’s men picked up their first win of the season last weekend against Rotherham United. Sunderland narrowly edged past a poor Millers side thanks to a Jobe brace on the day.

The Black Cats are lacking a striker with Mowbray currently refusing to give Luis Hemir meaningful game time at the moment.

However, Alan Nixon suggests on his Patreon page that winger Patrick Roberts is wanted by Southampton and Celtic this summer. It would be a huge blow for Sunderland should they lose Roberts as a player of his talent isn’t easy to replace.

Here we look at three wingers Sunderland should consider if they lose Roberts this summer…

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi

Also reported on Nixon’s Patreon was Sunderland’s interest in Rak-Sakyi. The young Crystal Palace winger spent last season on loan at Charlton Athletic and registered some very impressive numbers.

The 21-year-old is a dynamic attacker who can both score and create. His performances for the Addicks came in a league below, but he was playing in a team who had an average campaign and it seems a certainty he would be able to transfer that form to the Championship.

The youngster isn’t without his admirers though and Sunderland would have competition should they make a move for him this summer.

Alexander Aravena

Another winger linked with Sunderland this summer is the young Chilean prospect (via @SAFCSource).

The 20-year-old is one of the brightest talents in Chile at the moment with the versatile attacker offering regular goal contributions so far in his senior career.

Aravena seems like a signing who very much fits the mould at Sunderland, but the €8million fee mentioned may prove a sticking point. However, should they sell Roberts they would raise funds and there’s potential for negotiating to be done to strike an agreement before deadline day.

Octavian Popescu

The 20-year-old winger currently plays in Romania. He has one goal so far in three league games this season and has experience playing in European qualifiers for his side.

The youngster has also already made seven appearances for his nation and last season registered nine league goal contributions in 28 outings.

Popescu is the type of player Sunderland target nowadays. He’s quite an unknown prospect to many in England, but he is highly-rated in his home nation. It would take some time for him to adapt to the English game and that could be a downside to this move, but he has big potential and that tends to be what drives deals on Wearside.