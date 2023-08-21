3 right wing-backs Derby County should turn to as Warne makes transfer plea

Derby County signed Kane Wilson and Joe Ward as options at right wing-back earlier this summer but Paul Warne looks to have been forced into the market for another.

Wilson and Ward are both set to miss the next eight weeks, prompting Derby County boss Warne to admit another right wing-back is on the shopping list after the injuries.

It’s far from ideal for Warne and the Rams but they have no choice but to quickly turn attentions to other options. With that said, we put forward three players worth considering here…

Ryan Alebiosu – Arsenal

21-year-old Alebiosu spent last season on loan in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock, operating as either a wing-back or full-back. Going back into youth football won’t be ideal and League One could be the perfect level for him to take the next step away from Arsenal.

A loan could be perfect while Wilson and Ward recover and it wouldn’t be a surprise if Alebiosu heads out before the end of the window.

Taylor Gardner-Hickman – West Brom

Perhaps an ambitious loan option, but it is certainly one worth considering.

Gardner-Hickman has found action harder to come by under Carlos Corberan but at 21, he’s already proven himself as a capable Championship performer. He’d make for a really impressive loan signing and after only nine minutes of league action this season, a move could be best for his development.

His ability to play as a central midfielder as well as on the right could make him the perfect signing for the Rams.

Kellen Fisher – Norwich City

Fisher caught the eye with Bromley last season, earning himself a move to Norwich City. An impressive pre-season and see him involved in matchday squads in the early stages of the Canaries’ season but if they would prefer to give him regular minutes, a loan could be ideal.

Time will tell if the door opens for him to head out but if Norwich want to give Fisher more senior experience, Derby could be a great place for him to go while Wilson and Ward are out.