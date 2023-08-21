3 centre-backs Cardiff City must consider amid limited options in key area

Cardiff City are in need of more options at the heart of defence, something manager Erol Bulut is more than aware of.

Cardiff City have only three natural centre-backs as it stands: Mark McGuinness, Dimitrios Goutas and Jack Simpson.

It means at least one central defender needs to arrive in South Wales before the window slams shut at 11pm on September 1st. With that said, here are three options the Bluebirds must consider in their pursuit of more depth at the back…

Liam Moore – Free agent

Moore has been without a club since the end of last season after his Reading deal expired. At 30, he’s got bags of experience in the Championship, playing 284 times in the division while captaining the Royals previously.

Someone of his pedigree could prove a valuable addition to the dressing room and as a free agent, Moore would be a good value signing. The only thing is that as a free agent, he hasn’t had a pre-season like those with clubs, so it could take a little longer for him to get right up to speed.

Tom McIntyre – Reading

From an ex-Reading man to a current Reading player in Tom McIntyre.

His deal is up next summer and he’s said to have drawn Championship interest from Blackburn Rovers. Given the financial struggles the League One side are going through and his contract situation, McIntyre could be a smart target for Cardiff City. At 24, he’s still got time to develop too.

Ibrahim Dresevic – Fatih Karamguruk

Last but not least is 21-time Kosovan international Ibrahim Dresevic. As a 26-year-old playing in Turkey he’s a more left-field than the other two mentioned but with Bulut dipping into the Turkish market this summer, Dresevic is a realistic option.

He too is out of contract at the end of this season and with experience of Turkish, Swedish and Dutch football to his name, Dresevic comes with a great pedigree. The 26-year-old could be a player worth considering for Bulut and co.