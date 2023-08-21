3 Ben Foster replacements Wrexham must consider after goalkeeper’s sudden retirement

Wrexham’s move to sign Ben Foster earlier this year proved crucial to their National League title win but now, the ‘keeper has retired.

Foster, 40, endured a challenging start to the season and by his own admission, he has said he can’t perform at the level he expects of himself anymore. As a result, he’s decided to end his playing career for a second time, leaving Wrexham a goalkeeper down.

Phil Parkinson has other options in Mark Howard, Rob Lainton and Luke McNicholas but if a new no.1 is wanted, here are three options the club must consider…

James Belshaw – Bristol Rovers

Belshaw has starred in League One and League Two before but Joey Barton has been vocal about his desire to get him off the books. He could be a great option for Wrexham to consider given his pedigree at this level and the league above.

Belshaw is now 32 and given his place in the Rovers pecking order, a deal wouldn’t be that expensive for the Red Dragons.

Ben Amos – Wigan Athletic

The vastly experienced Amos has lost his starting spot with Wigan Athletic, now serving as backup to breakthrough academy star and new no.1 Sam Tickle. That might not appeal to a player of Amos’ pedigree, so a chance to play regularly with Wrexham could appeal to him.

Amos has played 163 times in League One and 124 times in the Championship, so he’d bring bags of experience to the goalkeeping ranks.

Will Jaaskelainen – Woking

Last but not least is Finnish man Jaaskalainen, son of ex-Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers man Jussi.

The 25-year-old had to take the long route to his EFL breakthrough with a host of non-league loans before going on to play 95 times for Crewe Alexandra. He’s good enough to become a regular starter in the Football League and still has time to develop, something he could certainly do alongside the likes of Mark Howard.