2 players who could realistically sign for Middlesbrough in the coming weeks

Middlesbrough are one of seven sides yet to win a game in the Championship and have scored the lowest amount of goals, scoring just one across their three outings so far.

Having lost a number of high profile loanees who have returned back to their parent clubs, Middlesbrough have been very active in the transfer market as a means to replace them, bringing in 11 players on permanent deals.

However, three of these players are goalkeepers, with the majority of the other new arrivals padding out the academy setup or are back-ups for first-team regulars. But they look to be in need of some first-team quality if they are to push for a place in the top six come the end of the campaign.

Here, we look at two players who Middlesbrough could realistically sign for the club in the coming weeks…

Josh Brownhill

Brownhill was one of Burnley’s best performers last season but played just one minute for the Clarets in their opening day defeat to Manchester City. Middlesbrough are one of three Championship clubs reportedly linked, with TEAMtalk claiming Leeds United and Leicester City are also chasing the 27-year-old’s signature.

Boro currently have Jonny Howson, Dan Barlaser and Hayden Hackney as their central midfield options, but if Brownhill was to sign it would improve the players already at the club and bolster their chances of pushing up the table as he can add solid work rate, defensive solidity, plus goals and assists after notching 15 goal involvements last term.

Flynn Downes

Another midfielder Middlesbrough are tracking is West Ham United’s Downes. The 24-year-old is down the pecking order at the London Stadium and may be allowed to leave this summer, which has got several clubs on high alert, one of which is Boro.

According to Football Insider, the Teessiders are one of four clubs linked to the midfielder, with Leeds United and Southampton interested from the second tier and Crystal Palace in the division above. Middlesbrough are said to be behind the Saints in the race, but Boro could well get this deal over the line especially considering they are in need of midfield reinforcements.