Wigan Athletic man poised to head out the exit door on a temporary basis as club swoop in

Wigan Athletic defender Luke Robinson is poised to join St Johnstone on loan, as per a report by The Courier.

Wigan Athletic are letting the left-back head out the exit door on a temporary basis.

Robinson, 21, has a year left on his contract at the DW Stadium and hasn’t featured for them so far this season in League One under Shaun Maloney.

The Courier report that he is ‘set’ to leave the North West outfit on a season-long loan to McDiarmid Park.

Sensible move for Wigan man

Robinson joining St Johnstone suits all parties involved in this proposed deal. The player will benefit from getting some regular game time under his belt and he will eventually return to his parent club better because of it, as opposed to sitting on their bench for this campaign.

The Birkenhead-born man is a former Scotland youth international and has been on the books of the Latics since 2018. Prior to his move, he had a spell in the academy at Wrexham.

Robinson has represented Wigan at various youth levels over recent years and made his senior debut back in 2020 in a league game against Sunderland. He has since made 35 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has chipped in with a single assist.

The full-back was handed a new two-year contract last summer running until 2024 and was subsequently shipped out on loan to Tranmere Rovers in League Two. However, he only played twice for the Prenton Park outfit due to injury and will be hoping for more luck on that front should his switch to St Johnstone come to fruition.

Wigan won 4-0 away at Bolton Wanderers this weekend in a result that has raised eyebrows in League One.