Sunderland have joined the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi on loan, reports Alan Nixon.

Sunderland have identified the youngster as a potential target as they look to further bolster their squad before the end of the transfer window.

Rak-Sakyi, 20, is facing an uncertain immediate future at Crystal Palace amid interest from the Football League.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that Tony Mowbray’s side are the latest team in the Championship to join the list of clubs wanting to bring him in on a temporary basis this season.

Sunderland eye youngster

Rak-Sakyi would be an exciting addition if the Black Cats were able to lure him to the Stadium of Light over the next couple of weeks. He had an impressive loan spell in League One in the last campaign at Charlton Athletic.

The England youth international was given the green light to link up with the Addicks 12 months ago to get some more experience under his belt and was a hit at The Valley, scoring 15 goals in all competitions.