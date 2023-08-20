Leeds United boss Daniel Farke originally brought Sargent, 23, to England in 2021. He signed the former Werder Bremen striker for Norwich City and after a tough maiden season in England, Sargent found his scoring touch in the Championship last time round.

He netted 13 times in the league and he’s since scored once in the Championship this season. But it looks like he could potentially leave Carrow Road in the coming weeks, with Leeds United linked with a potential swoop.

Football Insider broke the initial link, and the same outlet are now saying that Sargent is ‘keen to complete a reunion’ with Farke at Elland Road, but that the Canaries are reluctant to lose the player, and that the club would command a hefty fee for the 23-cap USMNT striker.