Mowbray, 59, has been at Sunderland for a year now. He replaced Alex Neil soon after the start of last season and eventually steered the club to an unexpected top six finish in the Championship.

The Black Cats have since overseen a productive summer transfer window, signing a number of young players. But Sunderland haven’t started well, with yesterday’s 2-1 win at home to Rotherham United being their first win of the season so far.

And now, Football Insider are claiming that Mowbray is fighting for his job at the club, despite yesterday’s win over Rotherham.

The same report adds: ‘There is believed to be tension behind the scenes between Mowbray and Sunderland chiefs including over transfers,’ with the Black Cats still lacking in strikers, as they have done throughout this year.

Mowbray out?

Mowbray has been dealt a very tough hand this summer. Sunderland have put all their focus on signing young, up and coming players, and whilst that’s exciting, the club haven’t bolstered the first-team with quality in the necessary areas.

Sunderland played the bulk of last season with one striker. They had the January transfer window and now this one to sign some strikers and they’ve signed just two in Luis Hemir and Eliezer Mayenda; with the latter currently injured, and with both lacking any real experience.

So for Mowbray, he’s certainly been given a tough task and it’d be understandable that he’s not entirely happy with how the summer transfer window has panned out so far.

But he did a good job last season. He’s clearly a good manager and so what the point in sacking Mowbray might be, remains to be seen.