Oxford United ace attracting interest from elsewhere

Oxford United defender Ciaron Brown has emerged on the radar of Aberdeen, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Oxford United are keen to keep hold of the Northern Ireland international between now and the end of the transfer window amid interest from the Scottish Premiership.

Brown, 25, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Kassam Stadium and is yet to extend his deal.

TEAMtalk claim the U’s have knocked back Aberdeen’s approach to land him and have told the Dons that he won’t be sold this summer.

Oxford want to keep defender

Keeping Brown would be a big boost for Oxford heading into the rest of this campaign as he is a key player for them at the back.

However, they risk losing him for free next year if they don’t cash in on him now or in January if they can’t agree terms with him over an extension in the near future.

The U’s signed him 12 months ago and he penned a two-year contract. He has since made 67 appearances for the club in all competitions, four of which have come already this term, and he has found the net on three occasions.

Brown his career in non-league at Bedfont Sports and Wealdstone before Cardiff City landed him in 2018. He went on to play 19 times for the Bluebirds’ first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Livingston and Oxford before the latter snapped him up on a permanent basis.

Liam Manning’s side have made a decent start to the new season and are 4th in the table after three wins from their first four outings. They won 3-1 away at Barnsley this weekend.