Morgan Fox sends social media message to QPR fans after Ipswich Town defeat

QPR lost at home to Ipswich Town in the Championship yesterday.

QPR welcomed table-topers Ipswich Town to Loftus Road yesterday, in what was their first league game at home this season.

And Gareth Ainsworth’s side gave a decent account of themselves, but a goal from Conor Chaplin in the 75th minute saw Ipswich claim the win and maintain their perfect start to the 2023/24 campaign.

After the match, QPR defender Morgan Fox took to Twitter with this message for the fans:

Tough one to take today, another good performance from the lads. On another day that game goes our way. Thanks for your support and welcoming me to the club. @QPR ⚽️🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/3wtBH7WpuT — Morgan Fox (@MA_Fox) August 19, 2023

Fox joined QPR on a free transfer in the summer following his release from Stoke City. He’s since become a regular starter for Ainsworth, playing in the middle of defence amid injuries to the likes of Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter.

QPR have lost three of their opening four league games of the season now, losing their last two by 1-0 scorelines with their only win of the season so far coming away at Cardiff City earlier in the month.

Staying positive

That win at Cardiff really gave QPR a lift. But back-to-back defeats since, and both without scoring, highlights the struggles that QPR are facing this season.

They gave Ipswich a good game yesterday and so there’s definitely positives to take from it. But Ainsworth needs to find a way of getting his side scoring more goals and getting his side to keep them out at the other end.

Fox looks set to play a key role for QPR this season with his signing being one of the more impressive ones of the transfer window for West Londoners, who are next in action away at Southampton next weekend.