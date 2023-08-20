Leeds United identify 30-cap international as potential Tyler Adams replacement

Leeds United are weighing up a potential move for Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean, reports TEAMtalk.

Leeds United look set to lose Tyler Adams to Bournemouth, and they could replace him with a player who’s very familiar to Daniel Farke in McLean.

The Scot, 31, has been a consistent performer for the Canaries since arriving at the club from Aberdeen in 2018, having racked up 179 total appearances for Norwich City – he also has 30 caps for Scotland.

Now in the final two years of his contract, McLean could be on his way out of Carrow Road before September 1st with TEAMtalk recently revealing that Leeds are interested in a potential swoop.

Their report says that the Whites are looking for midfield additions with Adams on the way to Bournemouth, and that Farke’s side could turn to McLean to add some ‘much-needed experience and guile’ to the side.

So far this summer, Leeds have signed Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, and Sam Byram on permanent deals, also bringing in Joe Rodon on loan from Spurs.

A solid signing

McLean, is a somewhat underwhelming signing on the surface, but he would be a solid signing for Leeds and for Farke.

The German has had a tough start to life at the club but largely through no fault of his own. He’s been dealt a tough hand with players like Adams seemingly upsetting the apple cart, but as they begin to leave, Farke can really get to work on stamping hid authority.

And McLean is a player that really flourished under Farke at Norwich, so a reunion at Leeds makes sense. But with Leeds eyeing another Norwich man in Josh Sargent, whether they could sign both remains to be seen.

It may be one or the other, but for Leeds, McLean looks like a solid potential signing.