Ismael discusses potential injury concern for Watford youngster after Stoke City defeat

Watford boss Valerien Ismael hopes that James Morris was only suffering with cramp after being forced off in yesterday’s defeat at Stoke City.

Watford headed to the bet365 Stadium yesterday. They came up against a Stoke City side who’ve made some really positive moves in the transfer market this summer, with the Potters eventually coming out on top thanks to a second half goal from Andre Vidigal.

Just before half time though, Ismael was forced to bring off 21-year-old Morris. And speaking to the club after the game, the Hornets boss had this to say on the former Southampton youngster:

“Hopefully it’s just cramp for James, and he’ll be back for next week. It’s not a secret that we don’t have big numbers in that position, but we just have to deal with it for now. We can’t complain or make any excuses.”

Morris joined Watford in 2021. He’s since made 14 league appearances for the club with the bulk of those coming in the 2022/23 campaign.

Ismael though appears to favour the Englishman, having started him at left-back in all four of their opening games of the 2023/24 campaign so far.

1 of 18 Who is this? David Wagner Sabri Lamouchi Liam Rosenior Rob Edwards

Problem position

Morris has been filling in for the injured Jamal Lewis so far this season, so if Morris is sidelined for a while then it’ll give Ismael a bit of an issue in that left-back area.

But it seems like Morris’ injury isn’t a serious one and the Hornets boss will be hoping that Morris is fully fit for the next outing at home to Blackburn Rovers a week from today.

Watford are winless in their last three now and come up against a strong Rovers outfit, so Ismael will need everyone fit and firing in time for that one.

Sunday’s game kicks off at 12pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.