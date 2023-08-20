Hull City dealt blow in pursuit of Derby County man

Hull City target Max Bird at Derby County has been ruled out for eight to 10 weeks through injury, reports Dominic Dietrich.

Hull City will now need to look elsewhere for midfield reinforcements between now and the end of the transfer window.

Bird, 22, was a key target for the Tigers in the middle of the park but will now likely have to stay with Derby beyond the deadline as he starts his recovery.

As reported by BBC Derby’s Dietrich (see tweet below), the player is poised for a spell on the sidelines along with Kane Wilson and Joe Ward.

Bad news on the injury front @BBCDerbySport Max Bird out for 8-10 weeks

Kane Wilson out for 8 weeks

Joe Ward out for 8 weeks #DCFC — Dominic Dietrich (@domjdietrich) August 19, 2023

Hull need to look elsewhere

Hull have until Friday 1st September to bring in any more reinforcements to their squad. They have some useful options in midfield such as Adama Traore, Regan Slater, Jean Michael Seri and Xavier Simons but could do with some more depth in that particular area, hence why they have been looking at Bird.

The Tigers have won their last two Championship outings against Sheffield Wednesday and Blackburn Rovers. They beat the latter 2-1 this weekend after two late goals by striker Aaron Connolly.

Bird would have been an ideal acquisition for Liam Rosenior’s side and it is a shame for him that his chances of securing a move to the second tier have been quashed for now. However, he is out of contract at Pride Park next summer and may become available for Hull in January if they are still keen then.

The Rams risk losing him for free in June 2024 if they don’t cash in on him this winter, assuming he doesn’t put pen-to-paper on an extension in the meantime. Paul Warne’s men beat Fleetwood Town 1-0 on Saturday with Martyn Waghorn on the scoresheet.