Hull City boss Rosenior addresses links to Swansea City striker with Stoke City also said to be lurking

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has said Swansea City striker Liam Cullen isn’t on his radar.

Hull City have been linked with a swoop for the attacker along with fellow Championship side Stoke City in a report by Football Insider.

Cullen, 24, has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Swansea and is facing an uncertain long-term future.

Rosenior has provided this update on the Tigers’ links to him to BBC Humberside Sport: “No (not in for him). Liam Cullen’s a very, very good player but he’s not someone that is on our radar.”

1 of 18 Who is this? David Wagner Sabri Lamouchi Liam Rosenior Rob Edwards

Hull not in for striker

Hull are well stocked up with options at the top end of the pitch and don’t really need Cullen unless they are to sell someone before the end of the transfer window.

The Tigers delved into the market earlier this summer to bring in Liam Delap on loan from Manchester City. The attacker was given the green light to leave the Etihad Stadium again to get some more experience after spending time at Stoke and Preston North End last term.

He scored on his competitive debut away at Norwich City on the opening day and has since started in all of his new club’s games so far this season in the league.

Hull have also snapped up Aaron Connolly on a permanent basis from Brighton and Hove Albion and the Republic of Ireland international has been in fine form, scoring three goals in as many games. He scored twice to help Rosenior’s side beat Blackburn Rovers 2-1 at Ewood Park this weekend.

Oscar Estupinan is also another solid option for the Tigers up top and he was their top scorer in the last campaign with 13 goals in all competitions.