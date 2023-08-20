Flynn Downes to Southampton latest after West Ham man’s illness delays move

Downes to Southampton has been in the pipelines throughout August. It comes after James Ward-Prowse headed the other way, further pushing Downes down the pecking order in East London.

And it looked like the midfielder was set to reunite with former Swansea City boss Russell Martin at Southampton sooner, but for illness delaying the move.

Now though, Football Insider say that Southampton have agreed a deal to bring in Downes and that the 24-year-old will undergo a medical on Monday, with the move set to be complete in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Downes looks set to become the Saints’ fourth summer signing, joining the likes of Joe Lumley, Shea Charles, and Ryan Manning in signing for the club.