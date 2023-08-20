Derby County keen on swoop for 24-year-old with Coventry City also in the frame

Derby County are keen on Rotherham United defender Cameron Humphreys along with Coventry City, as per a report by TEAMtalk.

Derby County want to lure the Championship defender down to League One before the end of the transfer window.

Humphreys, 24, still has two years left on his contract at Rotherham but they could face a battle to keep hold of him over the next couple of weeks before the deadline on Friday 1st September.

TEAMtalk claim the Rams are ‘lining’ up a swoop for him as they look to bolster their defensive department. Coventry and Swansea City have also been credited with an interest in the second tier.

Derby County eye defender

Derby could see Humphreys as someone to strengthen their options at the back. Their boss Paul Warne knows him well after signing him for his former club Rotherham 12 months ago before he eventually ended up leaving for Pride Park.

The Mancunian has enjoyed his time in Yorkshire so far and is a key player for Matt Taylor’s side in the heart of defence. He has made 44 appearances for them in all competitions and helped them stay up last season.

Humphreys started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the academy ranks of the Premier League champions. He went on to make two first-team appearances during his time at the Etihad Stadium before leaving in 2019.

He went abroad and had a two-year stint at Zulte Waregem in Belgium, part of which he spent out on loan at Excelsior in Holland, before moving back to England with Rotherham last year.

The Millers will need to bat away interest from elsewhere, including Derby, if they are retain his services beyond the end of this window.