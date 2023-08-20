Charlton Athletic leading chase to sign Birmingham City man, says reporter

Charlton Athletic are leading the race to land Birmingham City striker Sam Cosgrove, reports Alan Nixon.

Charlton Athletic are keen to lure the attacker to The Valley before the end of the transfer window.

Cosgrove, 26, spent last season on loan at Plymouth Argyle in League One and helped them win promotion to the Championship under Steven Schumacher along with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon that the Addicks have now emerged as the leaders in the pack of clubs keen to land him over the next couple of weeks.

1 of 25 Who did Ipswich Town sign Panutche Camara from last summer? Peterborough United Plymouth Argyle Barnsley Sheffield Wednesday

Charlton need firepower

Charlton are in need of another option in attack to compete with the likes of Alfie May and Miles Leaburn and Cosgrove would be ideal. He was a hit at Home Park in the last campaign and scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Pilgrims which shows that he knows where the back of the net is.

Cosgrove has played for Birmingham since they signed him in 2021 but he has struggled to make an impact with the Championship outfit. He has failed to score in his 16 appearances for them in all competitions to date and has also been shipped out on loan over recent years to Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon to get game time.

The forward has been on the books at Everton, Wigan Athletic, Carlisle United and Aberdeen in the past. He was an important player for the latter during his time in Scotland and fired 47 goals in 103 games for the Dons before earning a switch back to England.

Charlton are now looking to bring in Cosgrove to strengthen their attacking department. They lost 3-2 at home to Port Vale this weekend.