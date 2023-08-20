Barnsley keen on deal for Watford man, says reporter

Barnsley are keen on Watford centre-back Mattie Pollock, reports Alan Nixon.

Pollock, 21, joined Watford from Grimsby Town in 2021, having since racked up three Championship outings for the Hornets.

He’s spent time on loan with Cheltenham Town and Aberdeen and it looks like he could be on the move again, with Nixon saying that League One outfit Barnsley are interested.

Nixon has revealed on his Patreon that the Tykes are ‘keen on a deal’ for Pollock following their tough start to the 2023/24 season; though whether or not they want a loan or permanent deal remains to be seen.

Neill Collins took charge of Barnsley in the summer, but since his side’s 7-0 win over Port Vale on the opening day of the season, the South Yorkshire club have taken just one point, losing their last two League One fixtures by 3-1 scorelines.

Watford also underwent a managerial change in the summer with Valerien Ismael coming in. And his side also claimed a big win on the opening day, going winless since, having lost at Stoke City yesterday.

Pollock is yet to feature this season.