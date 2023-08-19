Sunderland team news and predicted XI to face Rotherham: Youngster sidelined

Sunderland host Rotherham United in the Championship this afternoon.

Tony Mowbray’s Sunderland are still searching for their first win of the season following three competitive defeats in a row. Their narrow loss to Preston North End was very similar to their opening day defeat to Ipswich Town in that Sunderland outplayed their opponents at times, but failed to really test the keeper.

Rotherham United bounced back from their opening day 4-1 defeat to Stoke City and drew 2-2 against Blackburn Rovers last weekend. However, given the circumstances they will feel hard done by coming into this one.

Sunderland team news

Elliot Embleton has been training for sometime now following his return from injury. He’s yet to make the matchday squad, but his return will be edging closer.

Elsewhere, Jay Matete and Aji Alese remain injured with the former undergoing surgery on his knee and the latter suffering with a thigh injury.

Lynden Gooch was missing with a knock last weekend and despite transfer interest if fit he will likely make the bench for Sunderland.

Teenage star Chris Rigg was subbed early in Sunderland U21’s game earlier in the week. It looked like a potential concussion and due to protocol he won’t be involved here.

Eliezer Mayenda remains out with a hamstring injury, whilst Jenson Seelt has returned to light training following his injury picked up during pre-season, he is a couple of weeks away from being in contention.

Ross Stewart remains out until the end of September, whilst Corry Evans is sidelined until nearer 2024.

Sunderland predicted XI

Patterson (GK)

Hume

O’Nien (C)

Ballard

Cirkin

Ekwah

Neil

Clarke

Dack

Roberts

Pritchard

Luis Hemir was dropped to the bench last weekend at Deepdale with Bradley Dack leading the line. It didn’t work, but given Hemir featured for Sunderland’s U21 earlier in the week it may be the case again that Mowbray opts for an unnatural striker instead of the young Portuguese attacker.

Dan Neil will likely retain his place in midfield having played in every game so far with an unchanged defence also expected given Mowbray’s recent comments about Luke O’Nien despite some fans wanting to see a more natural option deployed there.

The game kicks off at 3pm this afternoon.