, Hull City team news and predicted XI to face Blackburn Rovers: Twine in line for debut

Hull City head to Ewood Park to face Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

Hull City will be looking to make it back-to-back wins after sealing a 4-2 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at the MKM Stadium last time out.

The Tigers were beaten 2-1 in their last away outing on the opening day at Carrow Road against Norwich City and conceded in added-on time.

Their upcoming opponents Blackburn have picked up four points from their first two games after beating West Brom and drawing with Rotherham United.

Team news

As detailed on their official club website, Hull new boy Scott Twine is in the squad so could make his debut following his season-long loan arrival from Premier League side Burnley.

Rúben Vinagre, Harry Vaughan and Allahyar Sayyadmanesh are all back in training as well which is a big boost. Midfielder Greg Docherty remains out injured.

Starting XI

Ingram

Coyle

Jones

McLoughlin

Greaves

Seri

Slater

Traore

Tufan

Twine

Delap

Hull boss Liam Rosenior has a big decision to make on whether to throw Twine straight into the starting XI ahead of Jason Lokilo. The 24-year-old has had a full pre-season with Burnley and featured for the Clarets in various friendlies so is fit and ready to go.

His arrival at the MKM Stadium has given the whole club a bit of a boost over recent days and the supporters are excited to see him in action. The Tigers have until the transfer deadline on Friday 1st September to bring in any more arrivals.

They will be in for a tough test against Blackburn and will need to be on the top of their game if they are to get a result from the match.

Kick-off is at 3pm.