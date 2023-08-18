West Brom team news and predicted XI to face Leeds United: Attacker facing late call

West Brom head to Leeds United in the Championship tonight.

West Brom travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in front of the Sky cameras tonight, with Baggies boss Carlos Corberan returning to a former club of his.

Marcelo Bielsa’s former understudy had made a good name for himself since leaving. And his side have started this season fairly steadily, returning to winning ways last time out after defeat on the opening day.

Leeds meanwhile have started poorly. Daniel Farke is now the man in charge but his side have just one point from their opening two, having lost against Birmingham City in their last outing.

Team news

Ahead of tonight’s game, reporter Lewis Cox revealed that Corberan will make a late call on Brandon Thomas-Asante, who missed the last game v Swansea City.

Jeremy Sarmiento is nearing his first start for the club, but Josh Maja is not quite there yet and will play a cameo role again tonight, as per Cox.

Grady Diangana, Daryl Dike, and Adam Reach remain sidelined.

Predicted XI

Palmer (GK)

Townsend

Pieters

Kipre

Ajayi

Furlong

Yokuslu

Molumby

Swift

Wallace

Phillips

It was a good performance from the Baggies last time round, and with the likes of Thomas-Asante unlikely to start should he be available, we could see an unchanged XI.

Corberan doesn’t have too much other quality to call upon should he want to rotate his side either, but he has a string starting XI and this side will give Leeds a very tough game at Elland Road tonight.

The game kicks off at 8pm and will be shown live on Sky Sports.