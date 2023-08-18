‘Vast improvement is needed’ – Leeds United v West Brom prediction: The72

Leeds United host West Brom in the Championship on Friday night.

Leeds United come into this game in search of their first win of the league season. They defeated Shrewsbury Town in the EFL Cup but after drawing against Cardiff City on the opening day, they fell to a late defeat against Birmingham City last weekend.

Much of the focus has been on off-pitch matters at Elland Road. Key asset Willy Gnonto has been refusing to play but the club insists he isn’t for sale while doubt surrounds the future of Luis Sinisterra too.

As for West Brom, they picked up a much-needed victory against Swansea City last weekend.

They went 3-0 thanks to goals from Semi Ajayi and John Swift while Swans goalkeeper Carl Rushworth scored an own goal. They were able to hold off a late fightback too, eventually emerging 3-2 winners. With a win and a loss from their two games, the Baggies sit 14th.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Both sides need fruitful ends to the transfer window. Leeds need to get the bad eggs out the group and reinvest as soon as possible while West Brom are in need of more depth if they’re to push further up the league again in my opinion.

“It makes this one a hard game to call. Both teams have players capable of snatching all three points for their side but I don’t have full confidence either will do that, especially the hosts. I’m leaning towards an away win but I think Leeds will be able to take something from this.

“Vast improvement is needed for Leeds, but I think they’ll get a point.”

Score prediction: Leeds United 1-1 West Brom

Luke Phelps

“It’s tough for Leeds right now. They need to get some players out of the club before September 1st and they also need to get some new ones in, so there’s a lot to do in a short space of time.

“West Brom are getting on with things; it’s been a tough window at times for them and they have some injuries already, but they got a good win last time out.

“Corberan is one of the best tacticians in the league and he’ll already know about some of these Leeds players, which could work to his advantage.

“I’m going to say draw as well.”

Score prediction: Leeds United 2-2 West Brom