‘Toughest test yet’ – Bolton Wanderers v Wigan Athletic prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers host Wigan Athletic in League One action this weekend.

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to make it four wins from four this weekend as Ian Evatt’s side hope to extend their perfect start to the campaign. They look strong this year and are rightly being spoken about as being in contention for a top six spot.

Wigan Athletic have started with two wins and a draw this season which has almost overturned the negative points tally they started the season on. The Tics will be aiming high this year despite the hurdles that sat in front of them, but this here isn’t an easy fixture.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Bolton Wanderers have scored three goals in every league game so far, conceding just the one. The Wanderers look very sharp and the home advantage here will be welcomed given both sides are relatively even in quality. This will be Evatt’s toughest test yet this season, and if they can get through it then things really do start to look up for Bolton Wanderers.

“The Tics will be making the trip hoping to spoil the party. It was a second half equaliser midweek from Carlisle United that prevented Wigan from also making it three wins from three. This clash could come down to how they react.

“Starting strong is vital here. Going behind in a fixture like this is never easy to come back from, but I do see it happening. I think both sides will trade blows here with neither managing to stay in front. I expect both teams to maintain their unbeaten record for now.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-2 Wigan Athletic

Luke Phelps

“Bolton are looking really formidable this season. They’re the early title contenders for me and they’ll take some stopping. But Wigan have more than held their own so far and I think they could give Bolton their toughest game yet.

“It’d obviously a different situation for the Latics given their points deduction, but with a point able to bring them out of the negative, they’ll be right up for this one.

“But I just can’t see a way past Bolton, so I’m going to predict another win for the Trotters.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Wigan Athletic