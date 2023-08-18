‘They’ll fancy themselves’ – Sheffield Wednesday v Preston North End prediction: The72

Sheffield Wednesday host Preston North End in the Championship this weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday fell to a 4-2 defeat last time out despite taking a 1-0 lead against Hull City. The Owls are starting to get their squad settled after what was a hectic summer, but it appears to be taking time to adapt to a new system for the players.

Preston North End ran out winners against Sunderland last time out. The narrow win wasn’t without its fortune, but Ryan Lowe’s side defended well and took their chances when they came and ultimately that’s all that’s needed.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Xisco Munoz needs to find a way to start getting results. I know it’s early days but given the situation the club are in and have been in this summer there’s more pressure on the side to deliver early doors and avoid falling behind too much. I do think they have the quality to cause the visitors problems here and I think they’ll get their fair share of chances.

“Lowe’s side will know they have a chance to make it back-to-back wins here. However, Hillsborough is never an easy place to travel to and I think they just might find themselves up against it more than they would like.

“I don’t see either side running away with this one, and given the Owls are at home I think they stand a chance of taking their first result of the season here.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Preston North End

Luke Phelps

“It was a bad day out for Wednesday at Hull City. They looked very poor and Preston are arguably a tougher opponent, so things aren’t letting up for Munoz and his players just yet.

“But the signing of Djeidi Gassama looks like it’s given everyone a boost, and he could yet feature this weekend which could give Preston a few things to consider.

“The Lilywhites are looking pretty solid. They’ve had two good results so far and they’ll fancy themselves against an out of sorts Wednesday side this weekend.

“I want to back Wednesday to claim something from this one, but I think it’s going to be another tough outing.”

Score prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0-2 Preston North End