‘They can be a force’ – Stoke City v Watford prediction: The72

Stoke City host Watford in the Championship tomorrow.

Stoke City welcome Watford to the bet365 Stadium tomorrow, for a game between two of this season’s potential dark horses in the race for top six.

The Potters have had a very positive summer transfer window bringing in a horde of new players. But following an impressive opening day win over West Brom, the Potters then suffered a 2-0 defeat at Ipswich Town.

Watford also won on the opening day of the season under new boss Valerien Ismael, before being held to a goalless draw at home to Plymouth Argyle in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“This could be one of the best games of the weekend. I really like these two teams and I hope to see them both in and around the top six come May next year.

“And with both having undergone some major changes in the summer, I think both will get better as the season goes on, but right now it looks like a bit of a transitioning period for both.

“Stoke at home are hard to bet against but Watford showed in their opening game of the season that they can be a force on the road – I’ll say draw here.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-1 Watford

Harry Mail

“This is Watford’s first away game of the season so it will be interesting to see how they get on. They are yet to concede this season and will fancy their chances of success under new boss Valerien Ismael, who got Barnsley in the top six a few years ago.

“The Hornets have lost a number of key players such as Ismaila Sarr though and Stoke will see this one as a winnable game. The Potters’ recruitment drive has been impressive so far and they breezed past Rotherham United in their last home outing.

“I can see Alex Neil’s side just sneaking three points here as they look to bounce back from their loss away at Ipswich Town last time out.”

Score prediction: Stoke City 1-0 Watford