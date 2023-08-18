‘That is the target’: Corberan drops West Brom transfer hint as Baggies gear up for late push

West Brom have had a challenging summer transfer window so far, but Carlos Corberan hopes the club can make some last-minute signings.

The summer transfer window shuts on September 1st and for West Brom, it’ll mark the close of one of their more difficult summer transfer windows.

The Baggies have been forced to offload some names, selling Dara O’Shea to Burnley, giving David Button to Reading, and then loaning out names like Karlan Grant too.

And in terms of incoming players, Josh Maja has signed on a free transfer and Jeremy Sarmiento has joined on loan from Brighton.

So it’s definitely been a tough one for the club. But boss Corberan is hoping that his side can pick up some late bargains in the final week or so of the window.

Speaking to Express & Star ahead of tonight’s Championship clash v Leeds United, he said:

“For us I knew the last week of the market will be the challenging one, because in football this can happen, we need to be ready this week to strengthen our squad, that is the target.”

West Brom were mostly limited to free and loan signings last season. That’s been the case again this summer, but the Baggies haven’t had as much success in either market.

Corberan added:

“We know our market was loans or free players, this summer we couldn’t make a different market.

“It’s free or loans with certain financial possibilities, not every free player was available for us, not every loan player was available for us. Last year the club achieved some important, free players in clever moments, this year it’s different.”

Baggies’ bargains

West Brom often make good use of the free agent market, with the capture of Maja being a solid one. Sarmiento looks like a good signing too, and it seems like West Brom will hit the loan market in the final weeks of the window.

With no money to spend and with all the good free agents having been snapped up, the loan market is the only real option for Corberan.

And by now, clubs in the Premier League have done the bulk of their own business, so they can start to look at sending players on loan to the lower leagues.

West Brom will need to act fast, but with Corberan at the helm, they remain an attractive destination for clubs looking to send their youngsters out to competitive and free-flowing sides.

Leeds v West Brom kicks off at 8pm tonight.