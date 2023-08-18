Stoke City set sights on signing number 12, reporter claims

Stoke City are interested in Sampdoria midfielder Mehdi Leris, reports Gianluigi Longari.

Stoke City are being linked with a swoop for the Serie B man between now and the end of the season.

Leris, 25, is an Algeria international with two caps under his belt so far in his career.

According to reporter Longari (via Sport Witness), the Potters are keen on the possibility of luring him over to England over the next couple of weeks before the transfer window shuts on 1st September.

Busy summer for Stoke

It has been a busy summer at Stoke with Alex Neil looking to put his own stamp on the squad. He has delved into the market to bring in 11 new faces so far, including both domestic and international players.

They have showed they are not afraid to take a gamble on individuals from abroad and have snapped up the likes of Ryan Mmaee and Andre Vidigal to bolster their ranks.

Leris could be seen by the Potters as someone to inject more quality and depth into their options in the middle of the park. They had Will Smallbone on loan from Southampton last term and it appears unlikely that he will be heading back to the bet365 Stadium which leaves a vacancy to fill.

The France-born man started his career as a youngster will spells at Chievo and Juventus before joining Sampdoria in 2019. He has since made 74 games for his current club in all competitions and also had a loan spell away at Brescia during the 2021/22 campaign.

Stoke are back in action this weekend against Watford at home as they look to bounce back from their 2-0 loss away at Ipswich Town last time out.