Stoke and Hull eyeing deal for Swansea City man in final year of his contract

Swansea City have started the season slowly, registering just one point on the board in their opening two games. Cullen has started both games on the bench for the Swans so far, coming off the bench in the second-half in both outings.

He is a player with a high ceiling with a lot of potential and so given his lack of playing time and the fact he has just entered into the final year of his contract, it comes as no surprise to see him linked with a move to other sides in the Championship.

The 24-year-old scored eight goals in 15 starts last season under Russell Martin, and Football Insider now claim that both Stoke City and Hull City are competing to sign the forward on a permanent deal.

Should he leave?

Swansea City have started with Jerry Yates and Joel Piroe up top in both of their games so far, with no room for Cullen in the starting eleven. With the player now 24 years old he needs to be getting regular minutes out on the pitch and so departing may be the best option of doing just that.

With the player in the final year of his current deal, Swansea City won’t want to loan him out or risk losing him for free next summer. Therefore, cashing in on Cullen this summer may also be the best possible outcome for Michael Duff’s side.

The forward has proven himself at this level and so Stoke City and Hull City will both know how much of an impact he can have in the Championship. He could certainly be a difference maker in achieving the play-offs or not should he replicate last season’s form and get closer to ultimately fulfilling his potential.