‘Starting to click’ – Barnsley v Oxford United prediction: The72

Barnsley host Oxford United at Oakwell this weekend in League One.

Barnsley were beaten 3-1 at home by Peterborough United last time out and will be looking to return to winning ways.

The Tykes won 7-0 on the opening day and backed that up with a 1-1 draw at Bristol Rovers meaning they have picked up four points from their first three league outings under new boss Neill Collins.

As for Oxford, they secured an impressive 2-1 away win at Derby County on Tuesday night and will be in confident mood at the moment. The U’s head to South Yorkshire on the back of two wins on the spin after seeing off Carlisle United 1-0 last weekend after summer signing Mark Harris’ late winner.

Here, a number of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“I fancy Oxford to sneak a win here. Barnsley obviously had their big win on the opening day but their loss to Peterborough in their last outing showed that they have a couple of defensive issues to sort out.

“The U’s are starting to click under Liam Manning and are adopting his passing style of play. They have had an impressive transfer window so far this summer, most notably bringing in players such as Mark Harris, Ruben Rodrigues and Jordan Thorniley.

“Oxford look a strong outfit and they will be eager to have another successful outing on their travels at Oakwell to send out another message to the rest of the league.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 0-2 Oxford United

Luke Phelps

“As more fixtures go by, Barnsley’s win over Port Vale is starting to look more like an anomaly. They’ve had a very mixed start to the season and a game against oxford United is another tough one.

“The U’s are looking pretty good. They’re still getting going but they’ve had a positive start, and they’ll take a lot of confidence into this game at Oakwell.

“But I still think Barnsley are contenders this year and I think they’ll get back on track soon. Here though, I’ll say draw.”

Score prediction: Barnsley 1-1 Oxford United