Southampton are open to selling Che Adams this summer, as per The Athletic, with Everton having submitted a £12million bid for the Scottish international.

Adams, 27, is in the final year of his Southampton contract. He’s been attracting suitors for a number of transfer windows now, but following the Saints’ relegation, a move looked increasingly likely.

He’s started the season well scoring in each of his side’s opening two Championship fixtures, though it looks like Adams may well have played his last game for the club with reports of an Everton bid having recently surfaced.

And The Athletic have confirmed on their live transfer blog (08.18.23, via Jacob Tanswell) that the Toffees have in fact made a £12million bid for Adams, and that there is ‘confidence on both sides that a deal will get done’.

The same report adds that Southampton are open to selling Adams as to avoid the risk of losing him for nothing next summer.

Saints boss Russell Martin is reportedly keen on signing a replacement for Adams should he leave before September 1st.

1 of 18 Who is this? David Wagner Sabri Lamouchi Liam Rosenior Rob Edwards

Move in the offing

Adams to Everton looks like it could move through pretty rapidly. Southampton’s stance isn’t all that surprising given the fact that Adams is out of contract at the end of the season, and £12million does seem like a fair price.

It’ll be another payday for the Saints who’ve done some good business offloading certain players this summer, though Martin will just be hoping that he’s given the proper backing in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.

There’s definitely some areas to improve and with money in the bank, we could yet see some exciting transfer activity at St Mary’s.

Southampton head to Plymouth Argyle tomorrow lunchtime.