QPR team news and predicted XI to face Ipswich Town: Attacker potentially doubtful for R’s

QPR host Ipswich Town in the Championship this weekend.

QPR play their first Championship home game of the season tomorrow, welcoming current table-toppers Ipswich Town to West London.

The R’s have won one and lost one so far in the league, whilst Ipswich Town have won both of their games, scoring two goals in each.

The Tractor Boys look in good shape following their promotion from League One last time round, and they’ve had a whole weeks’ preparation for this game whereas Gareth Ainsworth’s side played and lost against Norwich City in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Team news

QPR already have a few injuries to contend with, notably at the back with Jimmy Dunne and Jake Clarke-Salter still sidelined.

And there’s a fresh injury concern for Lyndon Dykes who was forced off during the game v Norwich; Ainsworth says the injury isn’t as bad as first feared, but he remains a potential doubt for this one.

Jack Colback missed the game at Cardiff City through illness and could well be in line for his debut tomorrow, whilst Chris Willock had a minor knock and is another potential doubt.

Predicted XI

Begovic (GK)

Paal

Fox

Cook

Kakay

Field

Dozzell

Adomah

Chair

Smyth

Armstrong

Dykes’ probably absence tomorrow will give Ainsworth a bit of a headache. He played slightly deeper than usual v Cardiff and in his absence, we could see Ilias Chair pushed further into the middle, with Albert Adomah coming in on the flank.

Elsewhere, we should see an unchanged back-four and midfield two, with Ainsworth having made a number of changes in midweek to keep things fresh ahead of this weekend.

Kick off is at 3pm tomorrow.