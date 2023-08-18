QPR have declared an interest in Premier League man amid Blackburn Rovers competition

QPR have declared an interest in Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Andy Moran this summer, reports Darren Witcoop.

QPR have looked into the possibility of landing the Premier League man on loan in this transfer window.

Moran, 19, is highly-rated by Brighton and penned a new long-term contract earlier this year running until June 2027.

The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that the Seagulls are ready to loan him out again before the deadline with Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers also among the teams along with the Hoops who have being eyeing a swoop over recent times.

Brighton want to send out highly-rated midfielder Andrew Moran on loan before the transfer deadline. Stoke City, Blackburn Rovers and QPR have all declared an interest this summer. Now down to club and player. #scfc #brfc #blackburn #QPR #BHAFC — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) August 17, 2023

QPR option emerges

QPR are in need of a couple more additions over the next couple of weeks to ensure that they are fully prepared for the season ahead. They picked up an impressive 2-1 away win at Cardiff City last time out after losing the opening day at home to Watford 4-0.

Moran would be a useful acquisition for the R’s and would give them more competition and depth in the middle of the park. He is at the stage of his career now where he needs to be playing regular senior football as opposed to in the Seagulls’ development squad and a temporary switch to a team in the second tier would suit all parties involved.

He started his career with spells as a youngster at Knocklyon United, St Joseph’s Boys and Bray Wanderers before making the switch over to England to move to the AMEX Stadium in 2021. The teenager has since played three times for Brighton’s first-team.

The Republic of Ireland youth International’s pathway into Roberto De Zerbi’s starting XI is currently blocked due to the abundance of top quality options that they have at their disposal in his position.