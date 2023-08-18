‘Pressure is off’ – Wrexham v Swindon Town prediction: The72

Wrexham host Swindon Town at the Racecourse Ground this weekend in League Two.

Wrexham picked up their first win of the new season last time out on Tuesday night as they saw off Walsall 4-2 after goals by Will Boyle, Ollie Palmer, Jake Bickerstaff and Elliot Lee.

The Red Dragons were beaten 5-3 at home on the opening day by MK Dons before drawing 1-1 away at AFC Wimbledon last weekend.

As for Swindon, they secured a 2-1 win over Forest Green Rovers at The New Lawn last time out thanks to left-back Frazer Blake-Tracey’s last-gasp goal so will be in confident mood.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Wrexham will be pleased to have got their first win under their belt and the pressure is off for them a bit ahead of this one. A lot of League Two clubs will raise their game against them as they are seen a team that should be challenging for promotion with their Hollywood ownership.

“This will be a tough one for the Welsh side as Swindon are no pushover, especially under new boss Michael Flynn, and they have a spring in their step after their late win against Forest Green Rovers.

“I think think Wrexham will have too much quality in attacking areas for the Robins with players such as Elliot Lee and Ollie Palmer and that should see them through.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 2-1 Swindon Town

Luke Phelps

“It may well be starting to click for Wrexham in League Two. They got a good win last time round, showing their attacking prowess, but still failing to keep a clean sheet.

“That’s the next task for them, but against a competent Swindon Town side, that’s going to be very difficult.

“The Robins have started steadily and they too got a good win last time out. They’re definite play-off contenders in the league and so they’ll want to prove themselves in tough away games like this one.

“I can see some goals here, but I think the points might be shared.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 2-2 Swindon Town