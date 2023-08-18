Peterborough United expecting bids for prospect with West Ham and Bournemouth lurking

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said he is expecting bids for in-demand Ronnie Edwards over the coming weeks.
Peterborough United will face a battle to keep hold of the highly-rated defender before the end of the transfer window amid interest from the Premier League.
Edwards, 20, is reportedly on the radar of top flight pair Bournemouth and West Ham, as well as Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, as per BBC Sport (Transfer Live Blog, 16.08.23, 11:53).
MacAnthony has provided this update on the player’s situation in his Hard Truth podcast (via the Peterborough Telegraph):“Factually I know three Premier League clubs will make bids for Ronnie before the transfer deadline. But they will sign other players first as they don’t want their first signing to be a 20 year-old from League One.
“Ronnie is playing at a different level right now and if he goes we will have to decide whether to replace him with a powerful centre-back or with another ball-playing one which will be a decision for the manager.”
Peterborough expecting bids
Peterborough will need to be prepared for if Edwards heads out the exit door and will be eager to receive the best possible price for him as well. He still has two years left on his contract at London Road but is proving that he should be playing at a higher level.
It would also be hard for the Posh to stand in his way of moving to a new club, especially if they are in the Premier League.
Edwards joined the club back in 2020 and has since become a key player in the heart of defence. He has made 90 appearances in all competitions to date and helped them reach the League One play-offs ini the last campaign under Darren Ferguson.
Prior to his move to Peterborough three years ago, he rose up through the academy ranks at Barnet and went on to play five times for their senior team as a teenager.
His future is up in the air at the moment and this is a transfer saga that may well go down to the wire before the deadline on Friday 1st September.