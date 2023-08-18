Peterborough United expecting bids for prospect with West Ham and Bournemouth lurking

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said he is expecting bids for in-demand Ronnie Edwards over the coming weeks.

Peterborough United will face a battle to keep hold of the highly-rated defender before the end of the transfer window amid interest from the Premier League.

Edwards, 20, is reportedly on the radar of top flight pair Bournemouth and West Ham, as well as Scottish Premiership giants Rangers, as per BBC Sport (Transfer Live Blog, 16.08.23, 11:53).

MacAnthony has provided this update on the player’s situation in his Hard Truth podcast (via the Peterborough Telegraph):“Factually I know three Premier League clubs will make bids for Ronnie before the transfer deadline. But they will sign other players first as they don’t want their first signing to be a 20 year-old from League One.