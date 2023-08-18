Oxford United will make 2022 signing available to leave, says reporter

Oxford United will make Josh Murphy available to leave the club, reports Darren Witcoop.

Oxford United will look to offload the winger before the end of the transfer window.

Murphy, 28, has fallen out of favour at the Kassam Stadium under Liam Manning.

The Sunday Mirror reporter Witcoop has claimed on Twitter (see tweet below) that he the U’s will seek to find him a new home over the next couple of weeks before the deadline on Friday 1st September.

Oxford looking to offload winger

Cutting ties with Murphy would be a shrewd move by Oxford as there is no point having someone in the squad who isn’t going to get regular minutes. Getting him off the books would free up space and funds in the squad to potentially pave the way to bring in more reinforcements.

The U’s swooped to sign the experienced wide man back in July 2022 and he penned a two-year deal. That contract expires at the end of this campaign meaning he is due to become a free agent next summer anyway.

Murphy made 23 appearances in all competitions last term, 22 of which came in the league, and he hasn’t been able to make the impact he would have wanted in League One. Nevertheless, a change of scene may help him get his career back on track.

He rose up through the ranks at Norwich City and played 100 games for the Canaries as a youngster, chipping in with 18 goals, as well as having loan spells away from Carrow Road to get some experience under his belt at Wigan Athletic and MK Dons.

Cardiff City then came calling in 2018 whilst they were in the Premier League and he spent four years with the Welsh outfit before Oxford landed him last year.