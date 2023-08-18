Opinion: Southampton need to move for £15m ace now as PL club moves in on key man

Southampton striker Che Adams has been in transfer headlines throughout the summer. But as we enter the final fortnight of the window, it looks like he might be about to move on.

Alan Nixon revealed yesterday that Everton are leading the race to sign Adams this summer. The Toffees have made a £12million bid for the Scot and although Russell Martin wants to keep him at the club, it looks likely that Adams moves on given that his contract is out next summer.

It’d certainly be a loss for the Saints. Adams has been a consistent player for them over the years and he’s scored in both their opening two games of the Championship season so far. But he can be replaced; potentially upgraded if Southampton move for the right man.

And one striker who’s been inevitably linked with a move to St Mary’s this summer is Swansea City striker Joel Piroe. The Dutchman flourished under Martin during his first two seasons at the Welsh club, scoring 41 Championship goals in those two campaigns combined.

Reports have linked him with a move to Southampton throughout the summer but he remains at Swansea City where he too is in the final year of his contract. It’s said that the Swans want £15million for their star man, and following the sale of James Ward-Prowse and the imminent sale of Romeo Lavia, that amount of money could well be coughed up by the Saints should they look for a new no.9 in wake of Adams’ potential exit.

And Southampton could do a whole lot worse than Piroe. He’s a very capable Championship striker and someone who could yet have the skillset to take on the Premier League. He’s also a player well-known to Martin and so this is a move that really makes a lot of sense.

With the window drawing to a close and Adams looking like he’s closer to the Southampton exit door than ever, the Saints really need to step up their interest in someone – Piroe is that perfect someone.