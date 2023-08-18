Opinion: Birmingham City should join race for Fulham man after missing out on international striker

Birmingham City had a deal in place for FC Midtjylland striker Sory Kaba. But the Guinea striker has since joined Las Palmas.

Birmingham City have made some really positive moves in the transfer window this summer. Though it seems like boss John Eustace still wants another striker in, and Kaba looked like a good potential move for Blues.

Kaba tough won’t be joining Birmingham City this summer. He’s instead opted for a move to Spain with Las Palmas but expect Blues to swiftly move on to other targets as we approach the September 1st transfer deadline.

And having made so many permanent signings this summer, Blues could well hit the loan market in the coming week or so, with one potential option being Fulham’s Jay Stansfield.

The 20-year-old spent last season on loan at Exeter City in League One. He made 36 league appearances for the club, scoring nine and assisting seven as he throughly impressed.

He’s now being linked with a Championship loan move and reports have credited all of Millwall, QPR, and Sunderland with an interest in the youngster.

Birmingham City though could be a good option for the versatile attacker, and Stansfield could also be a good option for the club given their ongoing search for another striker addition.

Several names flourished on loan at Birmingham City last season including Dion Sanderson and Auston Trusty, so playing under Eustace at the club would surely be an attractive proposition for both Stansfield and Fulham.

And after missing out on Kaba, game time could be readily available for Stansfield at St Andrew’s as he looks to make the step up into the Championship following his impressive showing in League One.

If Blues are still in the market for a striker, then Stansfield could yet be a very good fit.