‘Need more signings’ – Charlton Athletic v Port Vale prediction: The72

Charlton Athletic take on Port Vale this weekend at The Valley in League One.

Charlton Athletic head into the game following back-to-back league defeats against Peterborough United and Bristol Rovers. They conceded in added-on time against the latter last time out.

Dean Holden’s side will be eager to bounce back with a win against a Port Vale side who were able to draw 0-0 away at Blackpool in their last outing.

The Valiants were battered 7-0 by Barnsley at Oakwell on the opening day but have since tightened up their defence, beating Reading 1-0 at Vale Park last weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Charlton were left disappointed after their last-gasp loss to Bristol Rovers last time out and will be desperate for a win in this one. They need more signings and their squad is looking a bit thin at the moment.

“Port Vale have done well since they were thumped 7-0 by Barnsley and they have been good since that result. Many thought Andy Crosby’s side would have caved in but they have put in two solid performances against Reading and Blackpool since then so will be in confident mood.

“This will be a tight one and I think it’ll be a draw.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1 -1 Port Vale

Luke Phelps

“Charlton are at a bit of a loss right now. I’m still confident they’ll climb up the table, but right now they could do with a good performance and a win to get back on track.

“And Port Vale is a good chance for the Addicks to do just that. They got thumped by Barnsley and whilst they’ve had a couple of good results since, they’re still a side that can definitely be beaten.

“I want to see Alfie May get off the mark for Charlton and if he can, it could make for a good day out for Charlton fans – I’ll back them for a win here.”

Score prediction: Charlton Athletic 1 -1 Port Vale