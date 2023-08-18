Lincoln City team news and predicted XI to face Shrewsbury: Kennedy gives clean bill of health

Lincoln City head to Shrewsbury Town in League One tomorrow afternoon.

Lincoln City journey to Shropshire to face Shrewsbury Town tomorrow, for what promises to be another tough away day for the Imps.

Mark Kennedy’s side almost claimed an impressive win at Northampton Town in midweek but for two late goals from the Cobblers forcing Lincoln to share the points.

Shrewsbury have won two of their opening three games of the season, with both of those wins coming at home – they’re on six points for the season whilst Lincoln are on four.

Team news

Lasse Sorensen returned to the bench last time out, after fears that he might have picked up an injury v Wycombe Wanderers last weekend.

Lewis Montsma remains a longer-term absentee for the Imps, but other than that, Kennedy says that he has a fully fit squad to choose from ahead of tomorrow.

Millwall loanee Alex Mitchell could be in line to make his debut after arriving in midweek.

Predicted XI

Jensen (GK)

Brown

Roughan

O’Connor

Mitchell

Sorensen

Erhahon

Hamilton

Walker

Mandroiu

Hackett

1 of 18 Who is this? David Wagner Sabri Lamouchi Liam Rosenior Rob Edwards

Kennedy now has a few defensive options he could rotate; we could Sorensen return to the XI in favour of Jack Burroughs, and maybe even Mitchell come straight in for his first start in place of TJ Eyoma who’s been playing in an unnatural centre-back role.

Ethan Erhahon and Ethan Hamilton are forming a nice partnership in midfield, and we could see another fluid front three but with Tyler Walker replacing Ben House who’s not had the best start to the season.

Tomorrow’s game kicks off at 3pm.