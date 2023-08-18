Sargent, 23, joined Norwich City from Werder Bremen in 2021. The Canaries paid an apparent fee of £8million for the USMNT striker who’s since scored 16 league goals for the club; 13 in the Championship last season and one so far this season, with two in the 2021/22 Premier League campaign.

But Football Insider are now reporting that Leeds United have drawn up a list of potential striker signings ahead of the September 1st deadline, and that Sargent features on that list of strikers.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke originally brought Sargent to Carrow Road and so he’s a player that the German knows well – he’s already signed former Norwich City man Sam Byram on a free transfer this summer, with Max Aarons having also come close to a move to Elland Road.

A good signing?

Leeds certainly need someone in their ranks who can score goals regularly. They’ve barely got any out and out strikers and many of their attacking players are being linked with moves away, so the next couple of weeks are crucial in defining Leeds’ 2023/24 campaign.

Sargent showed a lot of improvements last season. He was thrown in at the deep end when he arrived at Norwich but he scored some important goals last season, and he looks set to play another important role for the club this time round.

So it’s not all that surprising to hear that Farke has an apparent interest in the player, though it would be surprising if Norwich decided to part ways with the player before September 1st.

They’ve already lost Teemu Pukki and so Sargent is even more important ot the club. But if enough money is put on the table, a move could well come about.