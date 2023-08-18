Key Swansea City man has agreed a new deal, says journalist

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes has penned a new deal at the club, says journalist Justin Allen.

Grimes, 28, has been with Swansea City since 2015. He’s so far racked up 254 total appearances for the club with nine goals and 26 assists in that time, having had the captain’s armband for a while now.

His last contract extension was in 2021. He signed a deal which would’ve kept him at the club until 2025, but now, The Sun reporter Allen has revealed on Twitter that Grimes has agreed a new deal with the club – the length of which has not been disclosed, though.

Allen tweeted:

Swansea captain Matt Grimes has agreed a new deal at the club to end speculation linking him with a potential move to Southampton. #SwanseaCity #Swans #Saints #EFL #Swansea #JackArmy — Justin Allen (@justinallen1976) August 18, 2023

Grimes has been a key player for Swansea for a while now – the Englishman has missed just a handful of games over the past five seasons, whilst also proving himself to be one of the best passing midfielders in the division.

Reports have linked Russell Martin’s Southampton throughout the summer, with one report in July saying that the Saints were widely expected to move for Grimes. This emerging news though puts fears of a Grimes move to Southampton to bed.

Huge news

Grimes is a key player for Swansea. His leadership and overall quality on the pitch is vital to them, and losing him would’ve been a huge blow.

And Grimes only seems to be getting better. His fitness levels are some of the best and he barely ever misses a game, so tying him down to a new deal really is a great bit of business from the club.

Michael Duff will be delighted with the news and so too will Swansea fans – the club returns to action v Coventry City tomorrow, with kick off at 3pm.